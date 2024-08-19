  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. August 2024

Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.4.2

August 19, 2024
ngwaf-module-haproxy
  • Added RHEL9 support (2024-08-19)

