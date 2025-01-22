  1. Home
Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.5.0

January 22, 2025
ngwaf-module-haproxychanged
  • Added ability to edit response headers received from the agent

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for HAProxy 1.4.2

