Fastly Terraform Provider 5.12.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- feat(tls_activation): support mutual_authentication_id in domain activation at creation #875
Bug fixes
- Clarify Image Optimizer shield requirements #874
Dependencies
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.26.0 to 0.27.0 #872
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.27.0 to 0.28.0 #877
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.7.0 to 9.8.0 #878
