Fastly Terraform Provider 5.12.0

August 15, 2024
terraformfixedadded

Enhancements

  • feat(tls_activation): support mutual_authentication_id in domain activation at creation #875

Bug fixes

  • Clarify Image Optimizer shield requirements #874

Dependencies

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.26.0 to 0.27.0 #872
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.27.0 to 0.28.0 #877
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v9 from 9.7.0 to 9.8.0 #878

