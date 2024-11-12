  1. Home
Fastly Terraform Provider 5.15.0

November 12, 2024
Enhancements

  • Support for Grafana Cloud Logs. #895
  • feat(product_enablement): Add support for Log Explorer & Insights product. #896

Bug fixes

  • fix(tls_mutual_authentication): Ensure that 'enforced' property does not revert to default during changes. #890
  • breaking(product_enablement): Remove support for NGWAF product. #893

Dependencies

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.29.0 to 0.30.0 #889
  • build(deps): Update to go-fastly 9.12.0. #894
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.30.0 to 0.31.0 #897

