Fastly Terraform Provider 5.16.0
View this release on GitHub.
Enhancements
- feat(domains): add support for v1 functionality #917
- feat(dashboard): add support for Observability custom dashboards #905
- feat(alerts): append 'Managed by Terraform' to descriptions #914
Bug fixes
- fix(fastly_package_hash): unnecessary
source_code_hashconflict #909
Dependencies
- build(deps): bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.8.4 to 1.10.0 #901
Documentation
- docs: correct links in Product Enablement documentation #907
