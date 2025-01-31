  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. January 2025

Fastly Terraform Provider 5.16.0

January 31, 2025
terraformfixedadded

View this release on GitHub.

Enhancements

  • feat(domains): add support for v1 functionality #917
  • feat(dashboard): add support for Observability custom dashboards #905
  • feat(alerts): append 'Managed by Terraform' to descriptions #914

Bug fixes

  • fix(fastly_package_hash): unnecessary source_code_hash conflict #909

Dependencies

  • build(deps): bump github.com/stretchr/testify from 1.8.4 to 1.10.0 #901

Documentation

  • docs: correct links in Product Enablement documentation #907

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 5.15.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2025