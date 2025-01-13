  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. January 2025

Next-Gen WAF for IIS 3.5.0

January 13, 2025
ngwaf-module-iischanged
  • Updated Library dependencies
  • Added support for modifying application response headers

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF for IIS 3.4.0

Fastly
© Fastly 2025