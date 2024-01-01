fastly vcl snippet
Manipulate Fastly VCL snippets (blocks of VCL logic inserted into your service's configuration that don't require custom VCL).
Sub commands
- create: Create a snippet for a particular service and version
- delete: Delete a specific snippet for a particular service and version
- describe: Get the uploaded VCL snippet for a particular service and version
- list: List the uploaded VCL snippets for a particular service and version
- update: Update a VCL snippet for a particular service and version