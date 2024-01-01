  1. Home
fastly vcl snippet

Manipulate Fastly VCL snippets (blocks of VCL logic inserted into your service's configuration that don't require custom VCL).

Sub commands

  • create: Create a snippet for a particular service and version
  • delete: Delete a specific snippet for a particular service and version
  • describe: Get the uploaded VCL snippet for a particular service and version
  • list: List the uploaded VCL snippets for a particular service and version
  • update: Update a VCL snippet for a particular service and version
