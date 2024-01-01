fastly vcl snippet/update

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- content No VCL snippet passed as file path or content, e.g. $(< snippet.vcl)

-- dynamic No Whether the VCL snippet is dynamic or versioned

-- name No The name of the VCL snippet to update

-- new-name No New name for the VCL snippet

-- priority No Priority determines execution order. Lower numbers execute first

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- snippet-id No Alphanumeric string identifying a VCL Snippet