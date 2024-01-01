  1. Home
fastly compute deploy

Deploy a package to a Fastly Compute service.

Syntax

$ fastly compute deploy

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service
--versionNo'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--commentNoHuman-readable comment
--dirNoProject directory (default: current directory)
--domainNoThe name of the domain associated to the package
--envNoThe manifest environment config to use (e.g. 'stage' will attempt to read 'fastly.stage.toml')
--packageNoPath to a package tar.gz
--status-check-codeNoSet the expected status response for the service availability check
--status-check-offNoDisable the service availability check
--status-check-pathNo/Specify the URL path for the service availability check
--status-check-timeoutNo120Set a timeout (in seconds) for the service availability check

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging

Examples

Deploy a package to a Fastly Compute service

The optional --accept-defaults flag accepts default values for all prompts if configured via the fastly.toml [setup] section and performs a deploy non-interactively

$ fastly compute deploy --accept-defaults

Deploy a custom package to a Fastly Compute service

Use the fastly compute pack command to package up a pre-compiled Wasm binary and then reference the generated archive file when deploying.

$ fastly compute deploy --package ./pkg/example.tar.gz

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

