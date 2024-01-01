$ fastly compute serve

-- addr No 127.0.0.1:7676 The IPv4 address and port to listen on

-- dir No Project directory to build (default: current directory)

-- env No The manifest environment config to use (e.g. 'stage' will attempt to read 'fastly.stage.toml')

-- file No bin/main.wasm The Wasm file to run

-- include-source No Include source code in built package

-- language No Language type

-- metadata-disable No Disable Wasm binary metadata annotations

-- metadata-filter-envvars No Redact specified environment variables from [scripts.env_vars] using comma-separated list

-- metadata-show No Inspect the Wasm binary metadata

-- package-name No Package name

-- profile-guest No Profile the Wasm guest under Viceroy (requires Viceroy 0.9.1 or higher). View profiles at https://profiler.firefox.com/.

-- profile-guest-dir No The directory where the per-request profiles are saved to. Defaults to guest-profiles.

-- skip-build No Skip the build step

-- timeout No Timeout, in seconds, for the build compilation step

-- viceroy-check No Force the CLI to check for a newer version of the Viceroy binary

-- viceroy-path No The path to a user installed version of the Viceroy binary

-- watch No Watch for file changes, then rebuild project and restart local server