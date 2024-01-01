  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Floating point classifications

math.is_normal

BOOLmath.is_normalFLOATx

Available inall subroutines.

Determines whether a floating point value is normal. See floating point classifications for more information.

Example

# zeroes are not normals
if (!math.is_normal(0)) {
  log "not a normal";
}

