math.is_subnormal
Available inall subroutines.
Determines whether a floating point value is subnormal. See floating point classifications for more information.
Example
declare local var.f FLOAT;
set var.f = math.FLOAT_MIN; # minimum finite valueif (!math.is_subnormal(var.f)) { log "not subnormal";}set var.f /= 2;if (math.is_subnormal(var.f)) { log "subnormal";}
