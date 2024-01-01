  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Floating point classifications

math.is_subnormal

BOOLmath.is_subnormalFLOATx

Available inall subroutines.

Determines whether a floating point value is subnormal. See floating point classifications for more information.

Example

declare local var.f FLOAT;


set var.f = math.FLOAT_MIN; # minimum finite value
if (!math.is_subnormal(var.f)) {
  log "not subnormal";
}
set var.f /= 2;
if (math.is_subnormal(var.f)) {
  log "subnormal";
}

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024