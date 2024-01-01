Types

VCL is a statically typed language.

Some familiar primitive types like FLOAT , BOOL , INTEGER and STRING are provided for scalar values, and may be assigned values from literals.

Other types represent scalar values but in a more complex format or are expressed with a unit, like TIME and RTIME .

These types all have implicit conversions to strings, such that their values may be used in contexts where a STRING value is necessary.

In addition to scalar types, VCL supports a number of types with special semantics that are particular to built in data structures, like IP , and ACL .

Available types

