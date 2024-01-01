Variables in VCL

VCL provides a multitude of predefined variables describing the state and properties of a request, and also provides a mechanism for declaring custom local variables. Custom variables are always scoped to the subroutine in which they are defined, while predefined variables have a variety of different scopes depending on their purpose and content, and their availability is indicated on each variable's reference page.

Predefined variables

Explore all available variables here:

Several predefined variables relate to various views of the HTTP exchange: the client request ( req ), backend request ( bereq ), backend response ( beresp ), cached object ( obj ), and client response ( resp ). These are accessible in their respective parts of the VCL lifecycle (for [R]eading and [W]riting ):

Variable recv hash hit miss pass fetch error deliver log req.* R/W R/W R/W R/W R/W R/W R/W R/W R/W bereq.* R/W R/W R/W R 1️⃣ obj.* R R/W beresp.* R/W resp.* R/W R/W

1️⃣ A small number of bereq. variables are available to read in the vcl_log subroutine.

User defined variables

Custom variables must be declared before they are used, usually at the beginning of a subroutine, before any statements. They can only be used in the same subroutine in which they are declared. Fastly VCL does not provide block scope: declarations apply to an entire subroutine's scope even if a variable is declared within a block.

Custom variables must start with var. and otherwise consist of characters in the set [A-Za-z0-9._-] . The declaration syntax is:

declare local var.{NAME} {TYPE};

For example:

declare local var.gcs_bucket_name STRING ;

Variables can be any of the valid VCL types. Declared variables are initialized to the zero value of the type:

0 for numeric types

for numeric types false for BOOL

for BOOL NULL for STRING

You can assign values to custom variables using set (custom variables cannot be unset ):