Variables in VCL
VCL provides a multitude of predefined variables describing the state and properties of a request, and also provides a mechanism for declaring custom local variables. Custom variables are always scoped to the subroutine in which they are defined, while predefined variables have a variety of different scopes depending on their purpose and content, and their availability is indicated on each variable's reference page.
Predefined variables
Explore all available variables here:
- Backend connection
- Backend request
- Backend response
- Cache object
- Client connection
- Client request
- Client response
- Date and time
- ESI
- Geolocation
- Math constants limits
- Miscellaneous
- Rate limiting
- Segmented caching
- Server
- Waf
Several predefined variables relate to various views of the HTTP exchange: the client request (
req), backend request (
bereq), backend response (
beresp), cached object (
obj), and client response (
resp). These are accessible in their respective parts of the VCL lifecycle (for
[R]eading and
[W]riting):
|Variable
|recv
|hash
|hit
|miss
|pass
|fetch
|error
|deliver
|log
|req.*
|R/W
|R/W
|R/W
|R/W
|R/W
|R/W
|R/W
|R/W
|R/W
|bereq.*
|R/W
|R/W
|R/W
|R 1️⃣
|obj.*
|R
|R/W
|beresp.*
|R/W
|resp.*
|R/W
|R/W
1️⃣ A small number of
bereq. variables are available to read in the
vcl_log subroutine.
User defined variables
Custom variables must be declared before they are used, usually at the beginning of a subroutine, before any statements. They can only be used in the same subroutine in which they are declared. Fastly VCL does not provide block scope: declarations apply to an entire subroutine's scope even if a variable is declared within a block.
Custom variables must start with
var. and otherwise consist of characters in the set
[A-Za-z0-9._-]. The declaration syntax is:
declare local var.{NAME} {TYPE};
For example:
declare local var.gcs_bucket_name STRING;
Variables can be any of the valid VCL types. Declared variables are initialized to the zero value of the type:
You can assign values to custom variables using
set (custom variables cannot be
unset):
set var.gcs_bucket_name = "production-site";