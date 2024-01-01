Strings
- cstr_escape
- json.escape
- regsub
- regsuball
- std.anystr2ip
- std.atof
- std.atoi
- std.basename
- std.dirname
- std.ip
- std.ip2str
- std.itoa
- std.itoa_charset
- std.prefixof
- std.replace
- std.replace_prefix
- std.replace_suffix
- std.replaceall
- std.str2ip
- std.strlen
- std.strpad
- std.strrep
- std.strrev
- std.strstr
- std.strtof
- std.strtol
- std.suffixof
- std.tolower
- std.toupper
- substr
- urldecode
- urlencode
- utf8.codepoint_count
- utf8.is_valid
- utf8.strpad
- utf8.substr
- xml_escape