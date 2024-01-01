math.exp2

FLOAT math.exp2 FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the value of 2 raised to the x power (e.g., 2ˣ).

This is equivalent to shifting the integer 1 to x bits to the left (e.g., 2^x == 1 << x ), except that math.exp2 is only for FLOAT type values.

Example