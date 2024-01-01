math.exp2
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the value of 2 raised to the
x power (e.g., 2ˣ).
This is equivalent to shifting the integer 1 to
x bits to the left
(e.g.,
2^x == 1 << x), except that
math.exp2 is only for
FLOAT type values.
Example
vcl_deliver { declare local var.foo FLOAT; set var.foo = math.exp2(32); # result: 4294967296.0}
