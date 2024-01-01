time.to_first_byte

RTIME, read-only .

Available indeliverlog

The time interval since the request started up to the point before the vcl_deliver subroutine ran. When used in a string context, an RTIME variable like this one will be formatted as a number in seconds with 3 decimal digits of precision. In vcl_deliver this interval will be very close to time.elapsed . In vcl_log , the difference between time.elapsed and time.to_first_byte will be the time that it took to send the response body.

