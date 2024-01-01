Segmented caching
When you set the VCL variable
req.enable_segmented_caching to
true in
vcl_recv, you enable a mode, referred to as segmented caching, in which Varnish retrieves and caches files from the origin in segments. Segmented caching was previously known as LFS.
In this mode Varnish will spawn one or more sub-requests, each responsible for a segment of the file. Each segment is cached independently of other segments that constitute the file.
When
vcl_log runs in the context of such a sub-request,
segmented_caching.is_inner_req evaluates to
true. This call to
vcl_log allows you to log the outcome of each segment.
After the sequence of sub-requests has completed,
vcl_log will run with
segmented_caching.is_outer_req evaluating to
true. This call to
vcl_log allows you to log the final outcome of the request.
- segmented_caching.autopurged
- segmented_caching.block_number
- segmented_caching.block_size
- segmented_caching.cancelled
- segmented_caching.client_req.is_open_ended
- segmented_caching.client_req.is_range
- segmented_caching.client_req.range_high
- segmented_caching.client_req.range_low
- segmented_caching.completed
- segmented_caching.error
- segmented_caching.failed
- segmented_caching.is_inner_req
- segmented_caching.is_outer_req
- segmented_caching.obj.complete_length
- segmented_caching.rounded_req.range_high
- segmented_caching.rounded_req.range_low
- segmented_caching.total_blocks