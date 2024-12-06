Announcing the Fastly Drupal 7 Module

ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業 優れたオンライン体験を支えるチーム ネットワークマップ 最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ 業界アナリストの声 Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価 ニュース 最新情報・企業ニュース プラットフォーム より高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォーム お客様事例 お客様のサクセスストリー イベント Fastly 関連イベントのお知らせ 採用情報 一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN) パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信 ライブストリーミング シームレスなライブストリーミング体験 ストリーミング動画 (VoD) 卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンス Media Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化 On-the-Fly Packager リアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化 Image Optimizer エッジで画像の高速処理を実現 ロードバランサー ルーティングをきめ細かくコントロール TLS 暗号化 トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減 Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続 IP アドレス IP アドレスを簡単に管理 HTTP/3 と QUIC 最新のプロトコル ドメインリサーチ API 即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出 Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF 環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューション ボット管理 効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロック DDoS Protection ビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減 API セキュリティ API エンドポイントを保護 Client-Side Protection クライアントサイド攻撃からの防御 AI ボット管理 AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティング アプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援します キーバリューストア 最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できます WebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム Enterprise Serverless オープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォーム AI セマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させます Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス プログラマブルキャッシュ 当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。 MCPサーバー AI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログ リアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析 Edge Observer トラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認 Domain Inspector ドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセス Origin Inspector オリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイト アラート サービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成 Log Explorer &amp; Insights 実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービス デリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポート ライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス 視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリング サポートプラン 一貫したワールドクラスのサポート マネージドCDN コントロールと柔軟性を最大化 マネージドセキュリティ プロによる Web アプリケーションの保護 カスタマーサポート Fastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア 魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング 新興メディア 新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューション デジタルパブリッシング リアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上 eコマース 大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンス ファイナンスサービス 統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護 ハイテク ビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップ トラベル &amp; サービス カスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供 オンライン教育 セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現 ゲーム 超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押し
インフラコストの削減 予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現 マルチクラウドの最適化 クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減 お客様の信頼 お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介 プライバシー保護 ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧ください サステナビリティダッシュボード Fastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

Fastly を無料でお試しください
開発者 今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？ Fast Forward 信頼性の高いインターネットの構築 開発ツール エッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム コミュニティ 世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加 サインアップ 無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

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Announcing the Fastly Drupal 7 Module

We’re always looking for ways to make it easier to integrate with Fastly. Recently, we’ve targeted a few high-profile frameworks, such as Ruby on Rails, and built plugins for them. This week, we’re happy to announce the latest plugin in our growing library: the Fastly Drupal 7 Module.

Currently in beta, the module allows you to set up a new Fastly account, manually purge content, and automatically purge pages when content nodes change. In this post, we’ll walk through some of the features of the module and show you how to get started!

How It Works

Fastly is an advanced and globally distributed Content Delivery Network (CDN). We cache website content closer to users, which reduces network latency and makes sites faster. This has the added benefit of reducing load on origin servers, making it easier to scale websites as they grow in popularity.

Traditionally, CDNs were only able to serve static assets like images and scripts, but because we’ve created an advanced architecture built on Varnish and SSDs, Fastly allows you to go beyond the static and also cache dynamic assets, such as entire web pages. Whenever content changes, one simply issues an instant purge™ request, which removes cached content copies from our global network in a fraction of a second.

The Fastly Drupal module makes the process even easier by fully automating this cache-purge behavior. Once enabled, the module automatically detects when content has changed on your Drupal website and issues the appropriate purge requests on your behalf.

Using the Module

Setting up your Drupal 7 site to use Fastly is quick and easy. Here’s how:

  1. Download and install the Fastly Module: You can download the module here. Note that you must also enable the Rules, Entity Tokens, and Entity API modules before enabling the Fastly module.

  2. Sign up for a Fastly Account: The module’s configuration panel presents a form that allows you to set up your account quickly and easily. We also configure your site to be recognized by Fastly.

  3. Create a CNAME Record for your Domain: This step requires you to tell your domain registrar that you’d like to serve your content via Fastly. To do so, you’ll need to set or modify a CNAME record for your domain. This is a special type of DNS record that forwards all request for your domain to Fastly.

The setup process for CNAME records varies from provider-to-provider, for detailed information please see our CNAME instructions.

Once you’ve finished these three steps, your Drupal 7 site will be enabled and working on Fastly. In addition to automated purges, the module gives you access to more advanced features through the configuration section. With the module you can:

  • Issue manual purges, including surrogate-key purges and purges of the entire site

  • Change the default Time-To-Live for content being served by Fastly

  • Specify particular pages that should not be cached

  • Gain access to the full Fastly API with the presented API key

In addition to the in-module tools, you get full access to the Fastly Configuration Application using the credentials you specified during signup. The app allows you to fully customize your Fastly configuration and to ensure you are getting the best performance possible out of your Drupal 7 website.

A Call to Action

We’ve worked with some great folks to build this module but there is still more work to do! To that end, we’d like to invite Drupal users from all walks to install the module, try it out, ask questions, open bugs, and help guide us as we continue development. Our goal is not only to build a good CDN module but a tool that helps strengthen and support the Drupal community as a whole.

We’ll be at DrupalCon in Austin, TX from June 2nd through June 6th. Come by, say hi, and find out more about Fastly and the Drupal module.

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