Built to resolve complexity at scale from day one.

Fastly’s global portfolio of products enables your growth.

Solving complex technical challenges so you can focus on supporting growth and differentiation. The products for ensuring your apps & services are scalable, reliable, secure, flexible and observable.

  • Developer Productivity

    The ability to make real-time configuration changes in a secure serverless environment empowers developers to ship code faster and bring new features to market quickly. Our seamless integration with DevOps tools results in faster iterations, improved service reliability, and higher-quality software development.

  • Modernization & Innovation

    To sustain innovation and differentiation, we developed our products to enhance the delivery, reliability, security, and efficiency for the best digital experiences. We enable business growth and expansion, all while supporting your development of new products, apps, and services.

  • Reliability

    To ensure optimal system performance, we focus on maximizing availability and uptime, optimizing performance, and supporting scalability and growth. Additionally, we aim to understand network behavior deeply, enabling us to respond and recover more quickly in case of issues.

  • Efficiency & Automation

    To reduce overhead and minimize manual effort and toil, with Fastly you can focus on automating repeatable tasks and simplifying your service management.

  • Resilience & Risk Reduction

    To effectively safeguard operations, it is crucial to minimize the impact of failures and attacks while still satisfying compliance requirements. Organizations must also adapt to evolving threats, promote privacy to de-risk user data, and ensure the protection of infrastructure access.

  • Improve Margins

    To reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), it's essential to optimize your infrastructure spending, have billing predictability, and decrease egress costs.

Explore Network Services

Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally

It’s time your CDN did more. If reliability, speed, and the freedom to customize delivery is critical for you, then Fastly’s CDN with real-time observability, programmatic control and baked-in security helps you deliver the dynamic experiences today’s users demand.

  • Content Delivery (CDN)

    Fastly's cloud CDN (content delivery network) improves your customer experience by accelerating the delivery of dynamic content and caching your website's unpredictable and event-driven content.

  • Streaming Video

    Fastly’s Streaming Media Delivery for Video on Demand supports just-in-time transmuxing to the most popular streaming formats for any resolution at any frame rate for superior video on demand performance.

  • Live Streaming

    Fastly’s Live Media Streaming helps the world’s most popular digital businesses keep pace with their customer expectations by delivering fast, secure, and scalable live media streaming experiences.

  • Media Shield

    Fastly’s Media Shield optimizes multi-CDN deployments while lowering costs by reducing traffic to origin while maintaining high performance.

  • Load Balancer

    Fastly's load balancing gives businesses real-time visibility into fast, secure, and scalable online experiences.

  • Image Optimization

    Fastly's image optimizer can cut page load times, improve page speed, and deliver a better user experience for your digital business.

Explore Security

Modern web app and API security, anywhere

The true value of a security solution is in how effectively it can deliver on its promises without becoming a roadblock. This is why we designed our solutions on a resilient, modern platform that simplifies security for you through better usability, better flexibility, and better effectiveness.

  • Next-Gen WAF

    Get advanced protection for your applications, APIs, and microservices, wherever they live, from a single unified solution.

  • Bot Management

    Stop bots, not innovation. Our solution eliminates fraud and abuse from automated attacks so you can focus on delivering amazing customer experiences.

  • DDoS Protection

    Deploy rapidly and immediately protect against application DDoS attacks. Leveraging our network’s massive bandwidth and adaptive techniques, Fastly DDoS Protection automatically keeps you performant and available without any required configuration.

Explore Compute

Faster, simpler, and more secure serverless code

Fastly’s serverless compute environment takes advantage of all the performance and security benefits of WebAssembly. It’s designed to address the requirements of modern application development by empowering our customers to run code in a safe, microsecond execution environment, at scale, on the edge.

Explore Observability

Analyze 100% of your data in real-time

Whether you are looking for real time insights on traffic, system health, or suspicious activity, Fastly logging allows you to customize and visualize your data with our logging endpoint partners or with our in-house inspection capabilities.

  • Fastly Logging

    Fastly’s Logging gives you real-time insights on traffic, system health or suspicious activity.

  • Fastly Domain Inspector

    Keep track of every domain request, byte, and status code for your domain and glean valuable insights for your business with Fastly’s DNS Inspection Tool - Domain Inspector.

  • Fastly Origin Inspector

    Discover real-time and historical origin visibility and gather granular origin metrics as performance indicators, reducing complexity and helping you make data driven actions.

Fastly helps GIPHY cut costs and boost performance while serving billions of images daily.

Digital publishing

"Here at GIPHY, Fastly is always part of the conversation when we plan new features. Before we build, we look at what Fastly can offer: more often than not, it's exactly what we need. Fastly's exceptional customer support makes it easy to explore possibilities and move fast with confidence."

Harold Hunt

Head of AI and Infrastructure

  • On average

    150 ms

    purge time with Instant Purge™

  • Global network

    462 Tbps

    Edge capacity

  • Developer Hub

    200+

    Code examples

  • Over

    90K

    App deployments protected

  • Nearly

    100%

    Real-time logs sent to your CLI

