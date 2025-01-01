Fastly’s Complete Portfolio
Ensure your websites, applications and services can effortlessly handle the demands of your users with Fastly. Fastly’s portfolio is designed to be highly performant, personalized and secure while seamlessly scaling to support your growth.
Solving complex technical challenges so you can focus on supporting growth and differentiation. The products for ensuring your apps & services are scalable, reliable, secure, flexible and observable.
The ability to make real-time configuration changes in a secure serverless environment empowers developers to ship code faster and bring new features to market quickly. Our seamless integration with DevOps tools results in faster iterations, improved service reliability, and higher-quality software development.
To sustain innovation and differentiation, we developed our products to enhance the delivery, reliability, security, and efficiency for the best digital experiences. We enable business growth and expansion, all while supporting your development of new products, apps, and services.
To ensure optimal system performance, we focus on maximizing availability and uptime, optimizing performance, and supporting scalability and growth. Additionally, we aim to understand network behavior deeply, enabling us to respond and recover more quickly in case of issues.
To reduce overhead and minimize manual effort and toil, with Fastly you can focus on automating repeatable tasks and simplifying your service management.
To effectively safeguard operations, it is crucial to minimize the impact of failures and attacks while still satisfying compliance requirements. Organizations must also adapt to evolving threats, promote privacy to de-risk user data, and ensure the protection of infrastructure access.
To reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), it's essential to optimize your infrastructure spending, have billing predictability, and decrease egress costs.
It’s time your CDN did more. If reliability, speed, and the freedom to customize delivery is critical for you, then Fastly’s CDN with real-time observability, programmatic control and baked-in security helps you deliver the dynamic experiences today’s users demand.
Fastly's cloud CDN (content delivery network) improves your customer experience by accelerating the delivery of dynamic content and caching your website's unpredictable and event-driven content.
Fastly’s Streaming Media Delivery for Video on Demand supports just-in-time transmuxing to the most popular streaming formats for any resolution at any frame rate for superior video on demand performance.
Fastly’s Live Media Streaming helps the world’s most popular digital businesses keep pace with their customer expectations by delivering fast, secure, and scalable live media streaming experiences.
Fastly’s Media Shield optimizes multi-CDN deployments while lowering costs by reducing traffic to origin while maintaining high performance.
Fastly's load balancing gives businesses real-time visibility into fast, secure, and scalable online experiences.
Fastly's image optimizer can cut page load times, improve page speed, and deliver a better user experience for your digital business.
The true value of a security solution is in how effectively it can deliver on its promises without becoming a roadblock. This is why we designed our solutions on a resilient, modern platform that simplifies security for you through better usability, better flexibility, and better effectiveness.
Get advanced protection for your applications, APIs, and microservices, wherever they live, from a single unified solution.
Stop bots, not innovation. Our solution eliminates fraud and abuse from automated attacks so you can focus on delivering amazing customer experiences.
Deploy rapidly and immediately protect against application DDoS attacks. Leveraging our network’s massive bandwidth and adaptive techniques, Fastly DDoS Protection automatically keeps you performant and available without any required configuration.
Fastly’s serverless compute environment takes advantage of all the performance and security benefits of WebAssembly. It’s designed to address the requirements of modern application development by empowering our customers to run code in a safe, microsecond execution environment, at scale, on the edge.
Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users
The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools
Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup
Whether you are looking for real time insights on traffic, system health, or suspicious activity, Fastly logging allows you to customize and visualize your data with our logging endpoint partners or with our in-house inspection capabilities.
Fastly’s Logging gives you real-time insights on traffic, system health or suspicious activity.
Keep track of every domain request, byte, and status code for your domain and glean valuable insights for your business with Fastly’s DNS Inspection Tool - Domain Inspector.
Discover real-time and historical origin visibility and gather granular origin metrics as performance indicators, reducing complexity and helping you make data driven actions.
