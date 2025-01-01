Solving complex technical challenges so you can focus on supporting growth and differentiation. The products for ensuring your apps & services are scalable, reliable, secure, flexible and observable.

Built to resolve complexity at scale from day one.

Developer Productivity The ability to make real-time configuration changes in a secure serverless environment empowers developers to ship code faster and bring new features to market quickly. Our seamless integration with DevOps tools results in faster iterations, improved service reliability, and higher-quality software development.

Modernization & Innovation To sustain innovation and differentiation, we developed our products to enhance the delivery, reliability, security, and efficiency for the best digital experiences. We enable business growth and expansion, all while supporting your development of new products, apps, and services.

Reliability To ensure optimal system performance, we focus on maximizing availability and uptime, optimizing performance, and supporting scalability and growth. Additionally, we aim to understand network behavior deeply, enabling us to respond and recover more quickly in case of issues.

Efficiency & Automation To reduce overhead and minimize manual effort and toil, with Fastly you can focus on automating repeatable tasks and simplifying your service management.

Resilience & Risk Reduction To effectively safeguard operations, it is crucial to minimize the impact of failures and attacks while still satisfying compliance requirements. Organizations must also adapt to evolving threats, promote privacy to de-risk user data, and ensure the protection of infrastructure access.