  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. April 2020

CLI v0.6.0

April 24, 2020
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Bump default Rust template to v0.3.0 #32
  • Publish to homebrew #26

Bug fixes

  • Don't display the fastly token in the terminal when doing fastly configure #27
  • Documentation typo in fastly service-version update #22
  • Fix typo in service-version update command #31
  • Tidy up fastly configure text output #30
  • compute/init: make space after Author prompt match other prompts #25

Prior change: April 2020 VCL release

Following change: CLI v0.7.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024