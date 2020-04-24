CLI v0.6.0
Enhancements
Bug fixes
- Don't display the fastly token in the terminal when doing
fastly configure#27
- Documentation typo in
fastly service-version update#22
- Fix typo in service-version update command #31
- Tidy up
fastly configuretext output #30
- compute/init: make space after Author prompt match other prompts #25
