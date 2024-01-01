  1. Home
crypto.decrypt_hex

STRINGcrypto.decrypt_hexIDcipherIDmodeIDpaddingSTRINGkey_hexSTRINGiv_hexSTRINGplaintext_base64

Available inall subroutines.

Symmetric key decryption.

See crypto.encrypt_hex for details.

