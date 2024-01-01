  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client connection

tls.client.iana_chosen_cipher_id

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvhashdeliverlog

The cipher suite as an IANA identifier used to secure the client TLS connection (see the IANA TLS Cipher Suites protocol registry for more information). Returns 0 if the connection wasn't established over TLS.

Examples

49199, standing for 0xC0, 0x2F, corresponding to TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024