tls.client.iana_chosen_cipher_id
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
The cipher suite as an IANA identifier used to secure the client TLS connection (see the IANA TLS Cipher Suites protocol registry for more information). Returns
0 if the connection wasn't established over TLS.
Examples
49199, standing for
0xC0, 0x2F, corresponding to
TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256
