crypto.decrypt_base64

STRING crypto.decrypt_base64 ID cipher ID mode ID padding STRING key_hex STRING iv_hex STRING plaintext_base64

Available inall subroutines.

Equivalent to crypto.decrypt_hex but with the ciphertext encoded in Base64. The plaintext returned is also encoded in Base64.

Base64 decoding behaves as if by a call to digest.base64_decode . See that function for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding. Unlike digest.base64_decode , the decoded output is used directly (rather than constructing a VCL STRING type), and so binary content is permitted, including possible NUL bytes.

Base64 encoding behaves as if by a call to digest.base64 .

Note that the key and Initialization Vector (IV) are encoded as hex strings.