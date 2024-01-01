crypto.decrypt_base64
Available inall subroutines.
Equivalent to
crypto.decrypt_hex
but with the ciphertext encoded in Base64.
The plaintext returned is also encoded in Base64.
Base64 decoding behaves as if by a call to
digest.base64_decode.
See that function for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding.
Unlike
digest.base64_decode, the decoded output is used directly
(rather than constructing a VCL STRING type), and so binary content
is permitted, including possible NUL bytes.
Base64 encoding behaves as if by a call to
digest.base64.
Note that the key and Initialization Vector (IV) are encoded as hex strings.
