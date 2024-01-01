  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Cryptographic

crypto.encrypt_base64

STRINGcrypto.encrypt_base64IDcipherIDmodeIDpaddingSTRINGkey_hexSTRINGiv_hexSTRINGplaintext_base64

Available inall subroutines.

Equivalent to crypto.encrypt_hex but with the plaintext encoded in Base64. The ciphertext returned is also encoded in Base64.

Base64 decoding behaves as if by a call to digest.base64_decode. See that function for handling invalid characters and the behavior of padding. Unlike digest.base64_decode, the decoded output is used directly (rather than constructing a VCL STRING type), and so binary content is permitted, including possible NUL bytes.

Base64 encoding behaves as if by a call to digest.base64.

Note that the key and Initialization Vector (IV) are encoded as hex strings.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024