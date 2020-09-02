  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. September 2020

Fastly Terraform Provider 0.20.1

September 2, 2020
terraformfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • resource/fastly_service_v1/backend: Ensure changes to backend fields result in updates instead of destroy and recreate. (#304)
  • resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_*: Fix logging acceptance tests by ensuring formatVersion in VCLLoggingAttributes is a *uint. (#307)

NOTES:

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 0.20.0

Following change: September 2020 VCL release ("Cheerios")

Fastly
© Fastly 2024