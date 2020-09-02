Fastly Terraform Provider 0.20.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- resource/fastly_service_v1/backend: Ensure changes to backend fields result in updates instead of destroy and recreate. (#304)
- resource/fastly_service_v1/logging_*: Fix logging acceptance tests by ensuring formatVersion in VCLLoggingAttributes is a *uint. (#307)
NOTES:
- provider: Add a CONTRIBUTING.md containing contributing guidelines and documentation. (#305)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 0.20.0
Following change: September 2020 VCL release ("Cheerios")