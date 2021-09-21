  1. Home
CLI v0.39.0

September 21, 2021
Enhancements

  • Implement user commands #406
  • Implement auth-token commands #409
  • Add region support for New Relic logging endpoint #378

Bug fixes

  • Add the --name flag to compute deploy #410

