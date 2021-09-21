CLI v0.39.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- Implement
usercommands #406
- Implement
auth-tokencommands #409
- Add region support for New Relic logging endpoint #378
Bug fixes
- Add the
--nameflag to
compute deploy#410
Prior change: Add ability to filter TLS subscriptions with active order
Following change: CLI v0.39.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)