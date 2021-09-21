CLI v0.39.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Bug fixes for
auth-token#413
Prior change: CLI v0.39.0
Following change: Correct units for penalty box duration for edge rate limiter documentation
View this release on Github
auth-token #413
Prior change: CLI v0.39.0
Following change: Correct units for penalty box duration for edge rate limiter documentation
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)