Transfer-Encoding
The codings used to form the payload body send to the recipient.
Fastly reads this header from responses and writes it into responses. It is defined by an external standard.
PROTECTED: This header cannot be modified in VCL.
The
Transfer-Encoding header field lists the transfer coding names corresponding to the sequence of transfer codings that have been (or will be) applied to the payload body in order to form the message body. Transfer codings are defined in Section 4 of RFC 7230.
