CLI v4.2.0

October 18, 2022
Enhancements

  • Service Authorization #660
  • Add Object Store API calls #670
  • Remove upper limit on Go toolchain #678

Bug fixes

  • Fix compute pack to produce expected package.tar.gz filename #662
  • Fix --help flag to not display an error #672
  • Fix command substitution issue for Windows OS #677
  • Fix Makefile for Windows #679

