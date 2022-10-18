CLI v4.2.0
Enhancements
Bug fixes
- Fix
compute packto produce expected
package.tar.gzfilename #662
- Fix
--helpflag to not display an error #672
- Fix command substitution issue for Windows OS #677
- Fix Makefile for Windows #679
