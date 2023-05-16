CLI v10.0.0
Breaking:
This release introduces a breaking interface change to the
kv-store-entry command. The
--key-name flag is renamed to
--key to be consistent with the other 'stores' supported within the CLI.
Bug fixes
- fastly backend create: override host cannot be an empty string #936
- fix(profile): support automation tokens #938
Enhancements
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.0.0 to 8.0.1 #926
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.7.0 to 0.8.0 #928
- build(deps): bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 #929
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.8.0 to 0.9.0 #934
