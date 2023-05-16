CLI v10.0.0

View this release on Github

Breaking:

This release introduces a breaking interface change to the kv-store-entry command. The --key-name flag is renamed to --key to be consistent with the other 'stores' supported within the CLI.

Bug fixes

fastly backend create: override host cannot be an empty string #936

fix(profile): support automation tokens #938

Enhancements

feat(kvstore): Bulk Import #927

refactor: make config/kv/secret store output consistent #937

Dependencies: