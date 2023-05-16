  1. Home
CLI v10.0.0

May 16, 2023
Breaking:

This release introduces a breaking interface change to the kv-store-entry command. The --key-name flag is renamed to --key to be consistent with the other 'stores' supported within the CLI.

Bug fixes

  • fastly backend create: override host cannot be an empty string #936
  • fix(profile): support automation tokens #938

Enhancements

  • feat(kvstore): Bulk Import #927
  • refactor: make config/kv/secret store output consistent #937

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.0.0 to 8.0.1 #926
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.7.0 to 0.8.0 #928
  • build(deps): bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0 #929
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.8.0 to 0.9.0 #934

