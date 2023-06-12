  1. Home
CLI v10.2.0

June 12, 2023
cliadded

Enhancements

  • feat: support viceroy pinning #947
  • Enable environment variable hints for --token flag #945
  • secret store: add --recreate and --recreate-must options #930

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.3.0 to 8.4.1 #946

