CLI v10.2.0
Enhancements
- feat: support viceroy pinning #947
- Enable environment variable hints for
--tokenflag #945
- secret store: add
--recreateand
--recreate-mustoptions #930
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.3.0 to 8.4.1 #946
User contributed notesBETA
