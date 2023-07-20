CLI v10.2.3
Enhancements
- refactor(compute): clean-up logic surrounding filesHash generation #969
- fix: increase text width #970
Bug fixes
- Correctly check if the package is up to date #967
- fix(flags): ensure ListServices call is paginated #976
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.5.1 to 8.5.2 #966
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.5.2 to 8.5.4 #968
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.10.0 to 0.11.0 #972
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.9.0 to 0.10.0 #971
