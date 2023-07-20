  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. July 2023

CLI v10.2.3

July 20, 2023
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • refactor(compute): clean-up logic surrounding filesHash generation #969
  • fix: increase text width #970

Bug fixes

  • Correctly check if the package is up to date #967
  • fix(flags): ensure ListServices call is paginated #976

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.5.1 to 8.5.2 #966
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.5.2 to 8.5.4 #968
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.10.0 to 0.11.0 #972
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/term from 0.9.0 to 0.10.0 #971

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.1.1

Following change: Add New Relic OTLP logging endpoint

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024