  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. August 2023

CLI v10.3.0

August 16, 2023
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • feat(compute/init): support post_init #997

Bug fixes

  • build(scripts): use /usr/bin/env bash to retrieve system bash path #987
  • fix(kvstores/list): support pagination #988
  • fix(secretstore): pagination + support for json #991

Prior change: Platform DDOS API

Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.2.1

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024