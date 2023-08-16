CLI v10.3.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- feat(compute/init): support post_init #997
Bug fixes
- build(scripts): use /usr/bin/env bash to retrieve system bash path #987
- fix(kvstores/list): support pagination #988
- fix(secretstore): pagination + support for json #991
Prior change: Platform DDOS API
Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.2.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)