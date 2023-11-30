CLI v10.7.0
View this release on Github
The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has
config_version bumped to version
6. We've added a new
[wasm-metadata.script_info] field so that users can omit script info (which comes from the fastly.toml) from the metadata annotated onto their compiled Wasm binaries.
When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:
fastly config --reset
Bug fixes
- fix: move auth setup so it doesn't run for non-token based commands #1099
Enhancements
User contributed notesBETA
