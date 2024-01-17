  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. January 2024

CLI v10.8.0

January 17, 2024
cliaddedfixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • doc(tls/custom): correct flag descriptions #1116
  • fix(profile/create): support sso #1117
  • fix: update list of commands that require auth server #1120

Enhancements

  • feat: install CLI version command #1104
  • refactor(cmd): rename package to argparser #1105
  • refactor: rename test function names #1107

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.15.0 to 0.18.0 #1119

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.8.0

Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.8.1

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024