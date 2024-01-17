CLI v10.8.0
Bug fixes
- doc(tls/custom): correct flag descriptions #1116
- fix(profile/create): support sso #1117
- fix: update list of commands that require auth server #1120
Enhancements
- feat: install CLI version command #1104
- refactor(cmd): rename package to argparser #1105
- refactor: rename test function names #1107
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.15.0 to 0.18.0 #1119
