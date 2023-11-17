Go SDK 1.2.0
Added
- Add support for device detection (
device)
Changed
- Switch geolocation internals to use
encoding/jsonfrom a custom built parser
Prior change: CLI v10.6.4
Following change: CLI v10.7.0
