  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. November 2023

Go SDK 1.2.0

November 17, 2023
go-sdkchangedadded

Added

  • Add support for device detection (device)

Changed

  • Switch geolocation internals to use encoding/json from a custom built parser

Prior change: CLI v10.6.4

Following change: CLI v10.7.0

