  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. February 2024

Rust SDK 0.9.11

February 21, 2024
rust-sdkdeprecatedadded

Added

  • Added support for getting JA4 information from Request objects
  • Added support for using Edge Rate Limiting (ERL) within Compute
  • Added asynchronous versions of the KV store delete operation

Deprecated

  • Deprecated the limits module. Fastly's network services resource limits do and will continue to apply.
  • Deprecated the TransactionUpdateBuilder::sensitive_data method

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.8.3

Following change: Add name parameter to get-secret-stores endpoint

