Rust SDK 0.9.11
Added
- Added support for getting JA4 information from
Requestobjects
- Added support for using Edge Rate Limiting (ERL) within Compute
- Added asynchronous versions of the KV store
deleteoperation
Deprecated
- Deprecated the
limitsmodule. Fastly's network services resource limits do and will continue to apply.
- Deprecated the
TransactionUpdateBuilder::sensitive_datamethod
