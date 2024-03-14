  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 3.11.0

March 14, 2024
Added

  • add new flag --experimental-enable-top-level-await (#742) (437a20d)

Fixed

  • correct type definition of Headers.prototype.values() to indicate it returns an IterableIterator<string> (#740) (8959e79)

