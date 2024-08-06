Next-Gen WAF for NGINX (Native) 1.1.9
- Improved inspection of requests that don't follow RFC 2616 or RFC 7231 conventions for request bodies
- Re-release support for RHEL 9/Centos 9 NGINX version 1.27.1 to re-sign the rpm packages with a stronger SHA-256 signing key (2024-09-23)
- Release support for NGINX 1.26.0 - 1.27.2 on Amazon Linux 2023 aarch64 (released on 2024-11-01)
- Added support for NGINX Plus Release 33 (R33) on Alpine Linux 3.13 - 3.20, Amazon Linux 2 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, Centos 7 - 9, Debian 10, 11 & 12, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS - 24.04 LTS (released on 2024-11-26)
