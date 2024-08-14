  1. Home
tls.client.cert_verify_result and tls.client.raw_certificate_b64 remooval, regsub syntax addition, bug fixes

August 14, 2024
vcladdedchangedfixedremoved

Removed

  • tls.client.cert_verify_result and tls.client.raw_certificate_b64, previously deprecated, have now been removed. tls.client.certificate.is_verified exists as a direct replacement for the first, and an indirect replacement for the second.

Changed

  • Groups captured via regsub's pattern argument can now be specified using {N}, for values of N >= 1 and <=19. For more information, see the documentation here.

Added

  • Added a warning note about memory consumption in std.count.

Fixed

  • Various bug fixes to health checks.

Prior change: CLI v10.13.1

Following change: CLI v10.13.2

