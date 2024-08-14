tls.client.cert_verify_result and tls.client.raw_certificate_b64 remooval, regsub syntax addition, bug fixes
Removed
tls.client.cert_verify_resultand
tls.client.raw_certificate_b64, previously deprecated, have now been removed.
tls.client.certificate.is_verifiedexists as a direct replacement for the first, and an indirect replacement for the second.
Changed
- Groups captured via regsub's
patternargument can now be specified using {N}, for values of N >= 1 and <=19. For more information, see the documentation here.
Added
- Added a warning note about memory consumption in
std.count.
Fixed
- Various bug fixes to health checks.
Prior change: CLI v10.13.1
Following change: CLI v10.13.2