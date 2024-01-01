regsub

STRING regsub STRING input STRING pattern STRING replacement

Available inall subroutines.

Replaces the first occurrence of pattern (a Perl-compatible regular expression) in input with replacement . If no match is found, no replacement is made. Calls to regsub do not set re.group.* .

HINT: To extract a value from a string (e.g. extract the .html from index.html ), rather than replace a value in a string, consider using if instead. Learn more in VCL best practices.

Groups captured in pattern can be inserted into the replacement string with \1 through \9, which correspond to their re.group.* counterparts.

Errors

This function may fail to make a replacement if the regular expression recurses too heavily. Such a situation may occur with lookahead and lookbehind assertions, or other recursing non-regular expressions. In this case, fastly.error is set to EREGRECUR .

Example

The following example deletes the query string portion of the request URL (equivalent to req.url.path ):

set req.url = regsub ( req.url , "\?.*$" , "" );

This replaces the last two digits of an HTTP status code to 00 for grouping purposes. Note that the 00 remains as a literal "00" in the substitution:

set var.response_code_type = regsub ( beresp.status , "^([1-5]).." , "\100" );

Try it out

regsub is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

