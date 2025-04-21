  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.11.3

April 21, 2025
rust-sdk
  • Added experimental support for shielding primitives. See the documentation in the fastly::experimental::shielding module for more information.
  • Fixed small issues in an ACL and a geolocation example, as well as a typo in the KV store documentation.
  • Expanded and clarified our documentation regarding the validation of server certificates using dynamic backends.
  • Clarified our documentaton on streaming bodies.
  • Added append_vary and push_vary methods to CandidateResponse, and add further documentation.
  • Code cleanups in the security module, including the ability to set the buffer size for the inspection server's response (buffer size defaults to 16KB).

