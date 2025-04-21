Rust SDK 0.11.3
- Added experimental support for shielding primitives. See the documentation
in the
fastly::experimental::shieldingmodule for more information.
- Fixed small issues in an ACL and a geolocation example, as well as a typo in the KV store documentation.
- Expanded and clarified our documentation regarding the validation of server certificates using dynamic backends.
- Clarified our documentaton on streaming bodies.
- Added
append_varyand
push_varymethods to
CandidateResponse, and add further documentation.
- Code cleanups in the
securitymodule, including the ability to set the buffer size for the inspection server's response (buffer size defaults to 16KB).
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.11.2