fastly acl create

Create a new ACL attached to the specified service version .

Syntax

$ fastly acl create --version=VERSION

Options

Key Required? Default Description -- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version -- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone. -- name No Name for the ACL. Must start with an alphanumeric character and contain only alphanumeric characters, underscores, and whitespace -- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml) -- service-name No The name of the service

Global options

Key Required? Default Description -- help No Show context-sensitive help. -- accept-defaults No Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations -- auto-yes No Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings -- debug-mode No Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting) -- non-interactive No Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes -- profile No Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch') -- quiet No Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive) -- token No Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN) -- verbose No Verbose logging

Examples

Create a new ACL attached to the currently active service version

Uses the --version flag to select the currently active service version and the --autoclone flag to enable automate cloning of the service version.

$ fastly acl create --name robots --version active --autoclone

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: