fastly acl create

Create a new ACL attached to the specified service version.

Syntax

$ fastly acl create --version=VERSION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--versionYes'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autocloneNoIf the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--nameNoName for the ACL. Must start with an alphanumeric character and contain only alphanumeric characters, underscores, and whitespace
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging

Examples

Create a new ACL attached to the currently active service version

Uses the --version flag to select the currently active service version and the --autoclone flag to enable automate cloning of the service version.

$ fastly acl create --name robots --version active --autoclone

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

Fastly
