fastly dashboard

Manipulate Fastly Custom Dashboards.

Sub commands

  • list: List custom dashboards
  • create: Create a custom dashboard
  • describe: Show detailed information about a custom dashboard
  • update: Update a custom dashboard
  • delete: Delete a custom dashboard
  • item: Manipulate Fastly Custom Dashboard Items
