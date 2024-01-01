fastly alerts create

-- description Yes Additional text that is included in the alert notification.

-- metric Yes Metric name to alert on for a specific source.

-- name Yes Name of the alert definition.

-- period Yes Period of time to evaluate whether the conditions have been met. The data is polled every minute.

-- source Yes Source where the metric comes from.

-- threshold Yes Threshold used to alert.

-- type Yes Type of strategy to use to evaluate.

-- dimensions No Dimensions filters depending on the source type.

-- ignoreBelow No IgnoreBelow is the threshold for the denominator value used in evaluations that calculate a rate or ratio. Usually used to filter out noise.

-- integrations No Integrations are a list of integrations used to notify when alert fires.

-- json No Render output as JSON