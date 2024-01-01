fastly kv-store-entry create

Insert a key-value pair .

Syntax

$ fastly kv-store-entry create --store-id=STORE-ID

Options

Key Required? Default Description -- store-id Yes Store ID -- dir No Path to a directory containing individual files where the filename is the key and the file contents is the value -- dir-allow-hidden No Allow hidden files (e.g. dot files) to be included (skipped by default) -- dir-concurrency No 50 Limit the number of concurrent network resources allocated -- file No Path to a file containing individual JSON objects separated by new-line delimiter -- json No Render output as JSON -- key No Key name -- stdin No Read new-line separated JSON stream via STDIN -- value No Value

Global options

Key Required? Default Description -- help No Show context-sensitive help. -- accept-defaults No Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations -- auto-yes No Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings -- debug-mode No Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting) -- non-interactive No Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes -- profile No Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch') -- quiet No Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive) -- token No Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN) -- verbose No Verbose logging

Examples

Stream data into a KV Store using STDIN

Each JSON entry should be separated by a newline ( ) delimiter, and the value to be inserted should be base64 encoded.

$ echo '{"key":"example","value":"VkFMVUU="}' | fastly kv-store-entry create --stdin

Stream data into a KV Store using a JSON file

Each entry in the JSON file should be its own JSON object separated by a newline, and the value to be inserted should be base64 encoded.

$ fastly kv-store-entry create --file data.json

Concurrently insert data into a KV Store using a file directory structure

The filename will be used as the key, and the file contents will be used as the value (unlike other options, the file content doesn't need to be base64 encoded).

$ fastly kv-store-entry create --dir ./data/

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: