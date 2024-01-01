  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. kv-store-entry

fastly kv-store-entry create

Insert a key-value pair.

Syntax

$ fastly kv-store-entry create --store-id=STORE-ID

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--store-idYesStore ID
--dirNoPath to a directory containing individual files where the filename is the key and the file contents is the value
--dir-allow-hiddenNoAllow hidden files (e.g. dot files) to be included (skipped by default)
--dir-concurrencyNo50Limit the number of concurrent network resources allocated
--fileNoPath to a file containing individual JSON objects separated by new-line delimiter
--jsonNoRender output as JSON
--keyNoKey name
--stdinNoRead new-line separated JSON stream via STDIN
--valueNoValue

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging

Examples

Stream data into a KV Store using STDIN

Each JSON entry should be separated by a newline ( ) delimiter, and the value to be inserted should be base64 encoded.

$ echo '{"key":"example","value":"VkFMVUU="}' | fastly kv-store-entry create --stdin

Stream data into a KV Store using a JSON file

Each entry in the JSON file should be its own JSON object separated by a newline, and the value to be inserted should be base64 encoded.

$ fastly kv-store-entry create --file data.json

Concurrently insert data into a KV Store using a file directory structure

The filename will be used as the key, and the file contents will be used as the value (unlike other options, the file content doesn't need to be base64 encoded).

$ fastly kv-store-entry create --dir ./data/

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

Fastly
© Fastly 2024