fastly logging googlepubsub
Manipulate Fastly service version Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoints.
Sub commands
- create: Create a Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- delete: Delete a Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- describe: Show detailed information about a Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
- list: List Google Cloud Pub/Sub endpoints on a Fastly service version
- update: Update a Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint on a Fastly service version