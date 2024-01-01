  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly CLI
  4. logging

fastly logging googlepubsub

Manipulate Fastly service version Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoints.

Sub commands

  • create: Create a Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • delete: Delete a Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • describe: Show detailed information about a Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
  • list: List Google Cloud Pub/Sub endpoints on a Fastly service version
  • update: Update a Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint on a Fastly service version
