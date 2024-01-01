fastly logging newrelic
Manipulate a NewRelic logging endpoint for a specific Fastly service version.
Sub commands
- create: Create an New Relic logging endpoint attached to the specified service version
- delete: Delete the New Relic Logs logging object for a particular service and version
- describe: Get the details of a New Relic Logs logging object for a particular service and version
- list: List all of the New Relic Logs logging objects for a particular service and version
- update: Update a New Relic Logs logging object for a particular service and version